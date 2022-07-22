Find out the importance of the finger in lovemaking

Adwen the love doctor with his panellists

Medical Doctor, Dr. Agey Gesus Frederick, has revealed the role of fingering during lovemaking.

He explained lovemaking as leaving an unforgettable memory in the mind and heart of your partner and believes one way of doing this is by using the fingers.



He noted that fingers play a lot of roles during lovemaking and also there is a difference between lovemaking and foreplay but people tend to contradict the two.



Speaking to Adwen the love doctor on e.tv Ghana’s adult edutainment show, ‘In Bed With Adwen’ he said, “Our fingers play a whole lot of roles during lovemaking. They communicate, they turn on partners, and can equally turn people off. It puts our partners in the mood and they can equally take our partners off the mood during lovemaking. But it all depends on how you use it.”



He emphasised that research has shown that 75% of women reach orgasm through fingering than penetration.

“Some men are able to finger the women so well that they (women) prefer the fingers to dicks. But like I said, it all depends on how you use it and what the men introduce to their partners from the beginning,” he said.



He mentioned that if the men used their dicks to make the ladies reach orgasm, “they will always come for your dick. But if it’s their fingers too she’ll always come for your fingers.



But most often, a lot of ladies go for the fingers because it makes them reach orgasm faster than the dick,” he emphasised.