Find out which ‘mad’ collabs to expect from ‘Pariwo’ hitmaker

Abitemi

Abigail Temitope Shiwoniku, popularly known in music circles as Abitemi, singer of hit song ‘Pariwo’, has shared a list of artistes she would love to collaborate with.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which is aired on eTV Ghana, the Ghanaian-Nigerian singer disclosed that she will be going to Nigeria soon to work on some songs and possibly some collaborations.



This triggered the question of whether she will be collaborating with any Ghanaian artistes as well.



Abitemi replied in the affirmative, stating that there are a lot of great artistes here in Ghana, hence she is looking forward to having collaborations with some of them. She mentioned however, that most of them are males although she has about two female musicians on the list too.

Going on to list these artistes, she said, “I will like to work with MzVee. She’s a friend though and I would like to work with her and Gyakie too. The males, I would like to work with Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur and many others that I can’t remember now”.



Abitemi is currently working on a new EP which she says should be ready in about two months’ time, and promised to give fans nothing less than the best music they have ever heard.