Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s 'Peru' remix hit 3.2 million views on Youtube

Fireboy DML shared a new version of his song 'Peru', now featuring Ed Sheeran on Friday, Dec 24, 2021.

The remix, a day after its release, has accumulated 3.2 million views on Youtube.



The Nigerian singer-songwriter released the original version of the hit single back in July.



Fireboy DML remarked in a press release that “It has been a dream knowing Ed Sheeran is a fan of my sound and having him jump on a song that was inspired by me travelling the world.”



“Not only is this an exciting moment for me, but also for Afrobeats. I hope this is the first of many collaborations with Ed and other artists around the globe, and I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this song during the holidays. ”

Last year, Fireboy DML released his breakout sophomore album, Apollo. He’s since stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a special medley and teamed up with D Smoke for the single “Champion.”



Fireboy DML will embark on his first U.S. headlining tour early next year. The Apollo Tour kicks off on February 3 in Providence, Rhode Island and sees him performing in major cities before wrapping up on February 28 in Seattle, Washington.



