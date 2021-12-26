Firecrackers cause fire at Shatta Wale’s Freedom Concert

Shatta Wale holds Freedom Concert

Thousands patronise Shatta Wale's Christmas event



Medikal performs with Shatta Wale at Freedom Concert



But for the swift intervention of some members of Shatta Wale’s team who were on stage, what was supposed to be a night of excitement could have turned otherwise as firecrackers suspected to have been thrown from the crowd caught fire.



During Shatta Wale and Medikal’s joint performance at this year’s Freedom Concert held at the Ohene Gyan Sports Stadium, Accra, lighted firecrackers found their way to the stage arena and connected to the stage lights, causing the team to grab bottles of water to douse the fire.



Medikal who spotted danger looked towards the direction of the fire and stepped back while singing. Shatta Wale on the other hand kept singing and urging his fans on.

Some persons, including a policeman in uniform, were seen getting hold of bottles of water and emptying them unto the fire to extinguish the flame.



The Freedom Concert came off on December 25.



The stadium was packed with thousands who had thronged the venue to catch some excitement. Aside from Shatta Wale and Medikal, patrons witnessed performances from Black Sherif, Kofi Jamar, Keche and a host of other musicians.



Prior to the event, the police service reminded the general public of the ban on the use of explosives and served notice of its readiness to ensure compliance. Ghana’s laws prohibit the manufacture, possession or carriage of “firecrackers often known as knockouts, display of shells, artillery shells and ball as well as canister shells.”



