First gospel artiste to join Lynx Entertainment

Singer, Sam Olatodun

Ghana’s leading record label and multimedia company, Lynx Entertainment, has signed a new artiste. And he happens to be the first and only gospel musician on the label at the moment.

Sam Olatodun is a Lagos-born Ghanaian who relocated to Ghana at age 15 to pursue his passion for music.



In an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 New Day, Sam disclosed that he had his first contact with Lynx Entertainment after participating in season 4 of The Voice Factory singing competition in 2019.



“Joining Lynx came as a result of joining the voice factory. Richie happened to be a judge on the show, and I came up as the first runner up at the competition.



“Two weeks later, I received a call from Lynx, and a meeting was arranged,” Sam Olatodun revealed.



He also shared he heard several controversies about record labels transforming gospel artistes to secular musicians. Adding that, he was prepared to turn down any offer from the record label if they suggested likewise.

According to him, the meeting tuned out positive, and he was not compelled to switch to a secular musician but to maintain his musical status as a gospel artiste on the label.



“Being the first gospel artiste on the record label feels amazing. I really feel honoured to be the first and only gospel artiste on the label,” he added.



The contemporary gospel musician believes that gospel music is not a limiting music genre. He opined that making gospel music does not align him with one music style. Because he can also minister in afro, afrobeat and hip-hop genres.



His maiden EP titled ‘Songs of Victory’, has six songs on the cover; ‘Man no be God’, ‘Ayeyi’, ‘Holy water’, ‘Okokroko’, ‘Shower Me’ and ‘Jesus Loves Me'.



Sam also featured gospel singer Efe Grace in his ‘Ayeyi’.