0
Menu
Entertainment

First photos from actor LilWin's marriage to Maame Serwaa

Lilwin Weds Hdbs Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin and wife

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LilWin celebrates new wife

Popular actor remarries six years after divorce

Fans congratulate LilWin

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has wedded the mother of his twin boys, Maame Serwaa, in a colourful customary marriage.

The Kumawood actor and businessman on Saturday, May 21, shared first photos and videos from his private wedding that had in attendance close friends and family.

The newly wedded adorned in rich kente had broad smiles on their faces. The bride was spotted in a fully beaded gown for her traditional marriage.

In other photos, LilWin and his groomsmen who rocked a blue kaftan were posed for the cameras alongside some close friends.

Several fans and well-wishers have sent congratulatory messages to the award-winning Ghanaian actor on the occasion of his union.

In a special message to Serwaa, the actor wrote: "Where there is love there is life. I was called greedy, selfish, impatient and which made me felt little insecure. I can make mistakes, I can be out of control and at times hard to handle. But you proved to handle me and my boys at our worst, and you have assure me that you don’t deserve me at my best. Adom Nyame Nhyira wo ….. Maame Serwaa ….. My time is up #wezzyempire."

Check out the photos below:













View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OfficialLilWin (@officiallilwin)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach