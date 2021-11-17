First photos of Kennedy Osei and Tracy's twin girls

The couple with their daughters

Kennedy and Tracy welcomed their twins in 2020

Their girls are a year old today



The couple have shared photos of their twins



General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, and his wife, Tracy, have celebrated the first birthday of their twin daughters.



The couple better known as KENCY as part of their daughters first anniversary has released first-time photos of the twins named, Adom and Nhyira.



Kennedy, who shared the photos on Instagram, sent a love note to his girls to remind them how fortunate they were to have them.

"BLESSED BEYOND MEASURE. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our greatest gift of life. THE PRINCESSES OF THE KENCY KINGDOM, " the post read.



The couple, a year after their lavish royal wedding, welcomed their twins on November 17, 2020.



Below are the photos of the couples and their girls:

















