First photos of arrested Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale in police custody

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday evening attached two photos to their announcement of the arrest of dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly referred to as Shatta Wale.

According to an October 19, 2021, statement, the musician turned himself in after he had been declared wanted along with an aide.



The two photos accompanying the announcement showed the musician in one frame bespectacled, in handcuffs and spotting a broad smile. The other photo shows a more sullen Shatta Wale. He is in coloured pyjamas and an orange sweatshirt.



His arrest was to assist with investigations into an October 18 viral post that he had been the victim of a gun attack. Wale in a subsequent post confirmed that the said attack was a hoax and that he had orchestrated it for fear of his life citing a September 2021 prophecy he described as ‘false.’









The statement read in part: “The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale. After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October, 2021, at 8.59pm.



“He has been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.”



The police also reiterated its warning to members of the public: “to desist from publishing false information, capable of disturbing the peace of the country or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”