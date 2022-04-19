0
Menu
Entertainment

First photos, videos from Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding

Rita Red1.png Rita Dominic stuns in her traditional wedding outfit

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rita Dominic’s wedding pictures go viral

Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding ceremony takes place on April 19, 2022

Rita Dominic stuns in traditional wedding outfit

The day is finally here and as expected, social media is already buzzing with photos and videos from Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike’s traditional marriage ceremony.

Pictures and videos from the colorful event held at a private location on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, have already started featuring on several Nigerian wedding blogs, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Rita Dominic's first outfit for the day symbolized her Igbo culture.

Looking like a typical Nigerian Igbo princess, Rita was captured in a short body-hugging blue laced dress, paired with some local beads around her waist, her head, her legs, her wrist and her neck.

Rita Dominic rocked her outfit with a pair of silver slippers whiles holding a white ceremonial fly whisk.

She was accompanied to meet her groom by six bridesmaids who also stunned in a green African print with some local beads to match.

Watch the posts below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Dominic (@ritadominicteam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by nU-Fx Media ????????| Premium Films (@nufxmedia)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Voiceofnaija.ng (@voiceofnaijang)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Igbo Brides ???? (@mmeme_igbo)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AsoebiLadies Multi Concept®???????? (@asoebiladies)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Africa's Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game