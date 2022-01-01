First post of celebrities in 2022

Celebrities who graced 2022 for our viewing pleasure

It feels as though everyone was ready to say goodbye to 2021, and that includes some of the world's most famous people. A new year has arrived and now is the perfect opportunity to reflect on one’s achievement and look forward to what's to come.



Celebrities marked the occasion just like anyone would, marking the new year with posts about their highlights from 2021, their goals, and memories with loved ones.



Waving goodbye after a year filled with so much to be grateful for and some lessons to learn from, celebrities including Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Nana Ama McBrown, Inna Patty, Mona4reall among others have found creative ways to mark the new year.



Ace Broadcaster Naa Ashorkor shared a handful of Instagram posts that showed her beaming with smiles as she adorned herself in a white dress.

After posing and smiling with her family, actress Nadia Buari in a black dress with her two sisters and mother, took turns to pose for a picture to welcome the new year.



In this piece, we round up the best celebrity New Year posts as the world welcomes 2022.



