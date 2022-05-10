0
First-time VGMA winners

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held on May 6 and 7 witnessed some deserving artistes taking home their first-ever plague from the award scheme which has been in existence for 23 years.

The music festival which came off at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center had all the top stars in attendance with celebrated artistes mounting the stage to perform their hit singles.

The festival started on May 6 with the Industry Night, where awardees of the various categories were not determined by public voting but by a board known to be experts in music.

Joshua Moszi, after three VGMA nominations in the category as 'Instrumentalist of the Year' took home the award this year when he beat the likes of Enock Owuraku Kissi, Mzter Okyere, George Gogo Ashrifi and the Afro Harmony Band.

Also, Bosom P-Yung of 'Ata Adwoa' fame won the 'Best Video of the Year' with his song Nyinya directed by Babs.

Black Avenue Musik signee, Sefa, who had a good year in 2021 bagged the Best Afrobeats Song the Year with her hit single, Echoke which featured Mr. Drew.

The awards night also witnessed celebrated personalities stepping out in style with their beautiful outfits on the red carpet as captured by GhanaWeb.

Below are the artistes who won their first VGMA in 2022

Fameye - Best Afropop Music of the Year/ Songwriter of the Year



Sefa - Best Afrobeats Song the Year



Black Sherif - Best Hip Hop Song of the Year/ Best New Artiste



Lyrical Joe - Best Rap Performance



Bosom P-Yung - Best Video of the Year

Joshua Moszi - Instrumentalist of the Year





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
