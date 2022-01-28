First video from Mzbel’s father’s burial

Mzbel mourns father

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has been spotted at an unidentified cemetery where her father’s burial is reportedly taking place.



In a video making rounds on social media, the singer was surrounded by a fleet of cars, including a black limousine hearse, which seemed to be containing her father’s remains.



Mzbel was clad in a long black kaftan with a black headband to match. She was seen in the company of a few friends who were present to show support.

The singer lost her father on February 26, 2022, but as Muslim custom demands, he is expected to be given a swift burial.



Earlier, Mzbel abruptly and tearfully ended her live radio show on Onua FM to break the news of her father.



She also hurriedly left the studio to make it in time for her father’s funeral.



Watch the video below.




