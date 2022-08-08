FirstLady releases new single dubbed ‘Tiktok'

Amma Ataa Adomaa popularly known as FirstLady

Her depiction of the gospel is one that raises eyebrows and yet, her songs seem to touch base with a lot of the youth.

Amma Ataa Adomaa is a renowned US-based Ghanaian gospel songstress who goes by the moniker FirstLady. Contrary to the beliefs and practices of most Christians, her understanding of the Bible is ambiguous and doesn’t box her creativity in her song-making career. She believes true Christianity has nothing to do with physical appearance but how genuine and truthfully you are, inwardly.



To her, she will switch anytime she sees the need and wouldn’t be pretentious like other Christians who take solace in secular music in their private locations but find it disgusting when in the public space.



Aside from the Tiktok song, she has a tune called 'Wetin God No Go Fit'.

TikTok and 'Wetin God No Go Fit' were produced here in Ghana by one of Ghana’s young yet experienced producers, Roro.



Watch the music video of TikTok below:



