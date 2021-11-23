Five Ghanaian actors you may not know are dead

Actors you may not know are dead

When stars such as Bob Santo or Suzzy Williams passed away, their deaths were met with massive tributes and national headlines.

Sometimes, however, the passing of a celebrity can fly under the radar of fans who may not even realize the stars they've enjoyed watching for years may not be among the living.



In this piece, GhanaWeb lists five actors who may have died but gained less media attention.



Gifty Temeng



The 56-year-old actress who has been in the movie industry for over 30 years died on December 21, 2016. She passed on at the 37 Military Hospital. To date, the cause of her death is yet to be known.



The late Gifty Temeng starred in a lot of movies like “Bitter Blessing, “Ties That Bind” and “Will.”





Samuel Kwadwo Buabeng (Bob Okala)



The Ghanaian comedian cum actor died at the Koforidua Teaching Hospital at age 64 on March 13, 2016.



The comedian collapsed on stage during a carnival at the Koforidua Jackson Park and died on arrival at the hospital.



Bob Okala rose to fame in the 1990s with the popular comedy show, Key Soap Concert Party shown Saturday evenings on GTV.





Eddie Coffie



On October 30, 2015, Ghanaians lost a veteran and president of the Ghana Actors Guild. Eddie Coffie passed on at the Ridge Hospital from high blood pressure and was buried on December 19, 2015. His final funeral rites took place at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex, Kaneshie.







Nii Odoi Mensah

The veteran actor died on April 11, 2016, in China where he was undergoing a kidney transplant.



The actor prior to his death announced in January 2015 that he was suffering from chronic kidney failure and revealed he had to pay $300 each week for his dialysis.



He was the Ex-president of the Ghana Actors Guild







MC Jordan Amartey (Sugar Daddy)

Mac Jordan Amartey passed away on July 5, 2018, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling diabetes. His health condition took a nosedive in 2017 when the actor disclosed he had a prosthetic leg after he had his leg amputated due to his diabetic condition.



Mac Jordan was very popular in a lot of Ghanaian movies including the popular ‘Idikoko’ TV series. The series made his name Suga Daddy come to stay ‘Sugar Daddy’.



