Five Ghanaian celebrities unhappy with E-Levy bill passage

Celebrities talking about the E-levy passage

The massive brawl that broke out in December 2021 following a dispute over the proposed Electronic Transfer Levy also known as the E-Levy has finally been passed.

Fast forward to March 29, 2022, the Minority in Parliament, when deliberations for the E-Levy to be passed, staged a walkout right before the question was put before the house to pass the second reading.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, moved a motion in parliament asking the house to approve the second reading of the reviewed 1.5% E-Levy bill to advance its passing into law.



The decision has moved a majority of Ghanaians and celebrities to react.



In a submission made by Nikki Samonas, she said “With the E-Levy passed, how will we Celebrate Ghana's football win against Nigeria. You will be laughing tears of sadness.”

In another post shared by Comedian Waris, he tweeted, “God lead our leaders! Let their works with this E-levy reflect in the lives of Ghanaians! Let them help Ghana with the money.”“I'll protect the public purse. Y3ti Sika so, nso 3kom di y3n. It's wrong to tax momo. We have the men. I will not let the people of Ghana down. I am in a great hurry to deal with the problems we face as a country. I will not allow this economy to collapse under my watch,” DKB said.

With fewer words and so much thought to her statement, Nana Aba Anamoah said, “Them take do minority.”

In the last submission, Broadcast journalist and social commentator Bridget Otoo defended the minority’s action of walking out of parliament when the E-levy was read in parliament.“If NDC MPS had stayed, you people would have said they were part of the people who passed e-levy! The government Re-introduced the bill under the certificate of urgency which meant no quorum needed so NDC MP’s presence would have been useless,”she said.