Five Ghanaian female celebrities who set fashionable trends each week

Zynnell Zuh leaves social media fans stunned
Sandra Ankobiah showcases her designer items
Benedicta flaunts hips in fashionable dress
Although there are tons of Ghanaian celebrities who set tremendous fashion trends, there are others that top the list.
As each week passes by, these ‘trendsetting celebrities’ have consistently turned heads on social media and they do so effortlessly.
From making bold fashion statements in ‘everyday photoshoots’ to stunning at red carpet events, these celebrities rock clothes, bags, shoes and other accessories in an incredible manner.
There isn’t a week that goes by without them blessing the timelines of fans with breathtaking photos.
Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who consistently stun on social media every week:
Zynnell Zuh
Selly Galley
Nana Akua Addo
Sandra Ankobiah
Jackie Appiah
Benedicta Gafah
Salma Munin
Serwaa Amihere
Berla Mundi
Joycelyn Dumas
Yvonne Nelson