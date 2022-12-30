Five Ghanaian musicians who produced 'well-directed' Music videos in 2022

These individuals are part of musicians who released great visuals for thier songs this year

2022 has almost ended and in the year under review, most Ghanaian artistes have been commended for an improvement in their craft, particularly, their well-directed music videos.

This year produced great hits from the likes of Black Sherif, Kelvyn Boy, Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy afro gospel artiste Joseph Matthew, Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, and many more.



Some artistes who had their breakthroughs this year have distinguished themselves in the showbiz industry with their stylish and creative breathtaking videos.



Below is a shortlist of six Ghanaian artists with music videos that did not just have the most streams but were well-directed.



1. SARKODIE: Labadi feat. King Promise





2. CAMIDOH: Sugarcane Ft Phantom







4.Kwesi Arthur x Adekunle Gold – Toxi







5. JOSEPH MATTHEW - Blessed





Joseph Matthew is an Afro-gospel musician who is based in the UK. He is the only Gospel musician who was able to make the list. He is known for hit songs such as ‘Nyame Ye’ ‘Not Alone’ and ‘My Story’. His latest hit song Blessed is considered as the best record of the year.



6.WENDY SHAY: Warning



