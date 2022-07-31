Five amazing benefits of chia seeds you probably didn’t know

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are all the new craze as many have begun to include the nutritious seeds in their diet. They have been a staple for years in some homes but for others, they are a relatively new addition to diet because they recently discovered how beneficial chia seeds are, often referred to as a superfood.

The tiny black seeds are scientifically known as Salvia hispanica and mean “strength” in Mayan culture. The seeds are native to Central America and are regarded as one of the healthiest foods on the planet.



They are packed with nutrients that have huge benefits to the human body. So, the next time you are baking, making your smoothies, or thinking of having a pudding, use some chia seeds.



Did I mention that all those looking to shed some significant weight should not let chia seeds pass them by?



All the fitfam out there can testify to immense strides they have made in their journey by adding chia seeds to their meal plan. Who does not want to feel full and lose some weight in the process?

Here are five reasons many are now fascinated with the seeds.



This will sound good for all non-dairy consumers as chia seeds have more calcium ounce for ounce than most dairy products. Chia seeds are good for bone strength in general as they contain magnesium and phosphorus as well.



High fiber content



The fiber in chia seeds keeps you full for a longer period as almost all the carbs in the seeds are one of the best sources of fiber in the world.

It also helps to maintain good gut health and helps in digestion which translates to freer bowels. Constipation will be a thing of the past.



Very high in antioxidants



In sum, antioxidants are the fountain of youth or miracle molecules that fight free radicals that damage the cells. They then slow down aging, making the skin look younger.



Also, they make the hair healthy and even have the potential to reduce the risk of cancer. Still wondering why you should have chia seeds when they seem to make the impossible possible?

High Omega-3-fatty acids



Omega-3-fatty acids are so important to human health because of their wide range of benefits. They help reduce the risk of heart disease, fight depression and improve sleep.



These fatty acids are not in many foods aside from fish especially salmon, flax seeds, and walnuts.



Chia seeds are, however, the best source of these fatty acids as more than half of the fat contents in the seeds are omega-3s.

Great source of calcium



This will sound good for all the non-dairy consumers as chia seeds have more calcium ounce for ounce than most dairy products. Chia seeds are good for bone strength in general as they contain magnesium and phosphorus as well.



Protein-packed



Chia seeds are high in quality protein that vegetarians can depend on for their daily dose of protein. Their protein content is higher than other plant foods. For those looking to shed some weight, the friendly macronutrients in protein reduce appetite and cravings significantly.