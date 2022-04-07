Five celebrities who have called for the legalisation of weed

Celebrities calling for weed to be legalised

Stars claims weed legalisation will boost economy

Solutions to save Ghana’s dying economy allegedly lie in marijuana legalisation



John Dumelo, Majid Michel and others talk about weed legalsiation



Many nations are in the depth of crisis after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the lives of their citizens and economies around the world.



The solutions for stable economies have driven leaders to do some extreme brainstorming to save their nations that are below the red line of survival.



In Ghana, some celebrities have listed marijuana as a solution to save the country's economy due to the rate at which it is purchased and used for several things in the sciences and for personal use.

Legalising weed in Ghana, according to these icons, will help push the country’s economy since regional and local governments are looking for new sources of revenue to replenish dwindling budgets and provide jobs to millions of Ghanaian citizens.



Here is what some of these celebrities have been saying about the subject:



Samini



Samini has opined that the government should give farmers the right to grow marijuana while noting that since marijuana is of economic benefits, it will be harsh for any government to put a total ban on it just because people smoke it.



However, he indicated that the government can strengthen its laws on smoking but still allow farmers to grow it for the other purposes it was made for.

He added that this should be done while the country debates whether or not to smoke it.



Majid Michel



Ghanaian actor and preacher, Majid Michel, expressed his view on the legalisation of weed in Ghana, saying he does not see anything wrong with the use of herbs.



In another report shared on asaaseradio.com, Majid said: “I’ve done drugs before, I’ve indulged in drugs before. I’ve done hard drugs. I don’t mean weed. I don’t see anything wrong with ‘weed’. It was God-made. It was created by God.”



The actor, however, added that he has never seen anyone overindulge in weed while listing the hard drugs he had done previously in his youth.

John Dumelo



Another icon who has expressed his support for marijuana is John Dumelo.



The actor reiterated his calls for Ghana to legalize the growing of marijuana as it proves to be a major source of revenue.



He believes marijuana holds the key to providing revenue for Ghana more than any other crop in the world and the earlier the country realizes it, the better for its development and growth.



Rocky Dawuni

Grammy award winner, Rocky Dawuni, said Africa has great soil for cultivating crops and yet it is not allowing marijuana to be grown.



He explained that this would have been a better option that would help the country avoid going outside to beg for money from countries that are benefiting from weed.



Yvonne Nelson



Yvonne Nelson has also made some comments suggesting that she will support the legalisation of marijuana in the country only if its usage will be controlled for health purposes.



In one of her submissions, she said: “I have a glaucoma foundation and while reading and researching, I realised that marijuana helps with glaucoma, it’s really a natural remedy that helps bring the pressures down. I believe in other places in the world they control the dosage and all of that.”