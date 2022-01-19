Five funny reactions from stars after Ghana lost to Comoros

Epic reactions from stars after Ghana lost to Comoros

Giovanni falls to the floor after Ghana’s loss

Kalybos loses appetite as Ghana bows out of AFCON



Comoros defeats Ghana



Some Ghanaian stars have taken to various social media platforms especially Instagram to share some very hilarious posts during Ghana's game against Comoros on January 18, 2022.



The loss of the national team came as a disappointment as the team consequently exited the 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations tournament.



Things went from bad to worse after Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, was sent off in the 25th minute. The skipper stuck his leg out in an attempt to win the ball against the goalkeeper of Comoros inside the penalty box.

In the end, the Black Stars suffered a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros in their final Group C game.



Giovanni Caleb who couldn’t handle the loss almost went down in tears and dropped to the floor in a post that was shared by his colleague Anita Akuffo on Instagram.



Gifty Anti also shared a picture of a man who had covered his TV with a cloth but peeps to see how well the team was doing. She captioned the post to indicate she was doing the exact same thing.



On his part, Kalybos shared a picture of himself with balls of kenkey and plenty of protein to go with it as he indicated he had lost his appetite after Ghana’s loss.



A cross-section of Ghanaians have taken to social media platforms to also express their disappointment in the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars, following their abysmal performance at the African Cup of Nations tournament.

For many more reactions from Bridget Otoo and Nana Aba Anamoah scroll below.



