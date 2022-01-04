Five hairstyles Daddy Lumba has rocked in his career

Daddy Lumba with the blonde braids

Daddy Lumba’s hairstyle from past to present

Daddy Lumba’s early music career at age 16



Daddy Lumba released his first album with Nana Acheampong in 1989



Daddy Lumba is, without a doubt, one of the most talented highlife musicians in Ghana who has left his mark even if he stops doing music today.



The legendary artiste at the age of 16 was the leader of the Juaben Senior High School choir from 1983 to 1984 until he met Ernest Nana Acheampong popularly known as Nana Acheampong in Germany where they released an album titled “Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu” in 1989.



From the period until date, Daddy Lumba has appeared with astonishing looks during every stagecraft.



He also happens to express himself with his hair in ways most of his musical counterparts don't and has stunned fans with various hairstyles in the music industry.

In view of this, GhanaWeb has gathered photos of some of his unruly hairstyles from times past till present.



















