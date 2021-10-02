Five interesting Ghanaian myths

Myths are ideas or stories of old that are used to explain beliefs

Growing up Ghanaian, we’ve heard so many stories, myths, and legends that have lingered in our minds all through our lives. These have been passed on from generations of old to the present day and have helped shaped our lives one way or the other.

Myths are ideas or stories of old that are used to explain beliefs, events and may involve supernatural beings and occurrences. These stories and beliefs may not be true but are widely believed, depending on your cultural background and socialization, and ethnic group.



Here are some common myths the ordinary Ghanaian has probably heard before;



Sweeping your room at night will leave you poor



We were told that when you sweep your room at night, you’re sweeping away your riches and inviting misfortune and poverty into your life and household. This myth has not been proven to be true but a lot of elders explain that at night one cannot see properly and could end up sweeping away a valuable piece of jewelry, some money, or an important document.



If you pick money from the floor, you will turn into a tuber of yam, a duck, or a goat.

It is believed that money left on the floor is a trap by ritualists to lure children to be used for ritual sacrifices for money and blood rituals.



An itchy palm is good luck



This myth has it that, when your palms itch, you are about to receive some money. But in true sense, this myth just means that to get or make money, you must work hard till your palms are itchy and sore to earn more.



Whistling at night attracts evil spirits, ghosts, and snakes



There has been no incident where a Ghanaian has confessed that this actually happened to them. No single evidence but someway, somehow, we believe this is true. Well, this may have been a strategy in the olden days to prevent people from bothering their neighbors at night whistling when they just wanted to retire to bed after a hard and long day’s work.

Eating in your dreams means you’re being initiated into witchcraft



Many Ghanaians believe that you are most likely being initiated into witchcraft or a cult if you find yourself eating in your dream.



How do you feel about these myths and which of them was most popular while growing up Ghanaian?