Five ‘late’ celebrities Ghanaians cannot forget about

Bob Santo

In the past years, Ghanaians have witnessed many performers pass on but their memories still stay with us.

In this GhanaWeb report, we bring you 5 celebrities who are no more with us, but their memories continue to comfort us.



Bob Santo



John Evans Kwadwo, popularly known as Bob Santo, passed away in 2002 at age of 67. The actor was popular for his sense of humour in movies and outspokenness.



Santo would not budge an eye to how he approaches a situation in a movie and sometimes he nailed his role flawlessly without scripts.



Many Ghanaians do miss him to date.

Suzzy Williams



Actress Suzzy Williams at age 23, passed on in a fatal accident. The young actress was almost at the peak of her career when all was cut short in 2005.



Suzzy featured in major movies in Ghana and was highly sought after. She was in the TV series "Things we do for love," and movies such as The Comforter, Mothers Heart, Bloody Mary, Calamity and Mr Lover Boy in Ghana.







Kwame Owusu Ansah

The actor died in 2008 after an accident on the Accra-Tema Motorway in his Toyota Camry. His car ran into a cargo truck ahead of him and was pronounced dead at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.



Kwame Owusu-Ansah appeared in about 60 movies before his death in 2008.







Bishop Bernard Nyarko



Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed on after a major illness. The actor who became a full-time preacher departed in 2020.

His death came as a shock to many Ghanaians as the few who knew about his illness were in utter shock to find out about his death.



He shares the same death anniversary with late actor Kwame Owusu Ansah.







Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng (Ebony Reigns)



Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist Ebony Reigns died after her car collided with a bus.

According to the police, the 20-year-old singer was on board a Jeep from Sunyani heading towards Kumasi when it collided head-on with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.



Her death left a hole in the hearts of many Ghanaians as many still struggle to believe the talented singer is no more.



