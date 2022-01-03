Five pictures of highlife legend Amakye Dede’s teen daughter

Amakye Dede and daughter, Janessa

While some celebrities have to keep a high profile because it is part of their job, their children usually fly beneath the radar.



Thanks to Instagram, however, one could easily find some of these celebrity kids by just chancing on their pictures on random profiles of other users or by their family members.



Quite recently the legendary musician shared a beautiful picture of his daughter, Jenessa Amakye who is a chip off the old block, as she shares a striking resemblance with her father.



Apart from the physical resemblance, Jenessa is also blessed with the talent to sing like her dad.

Here are some pictures of Legendary Amakye Dede’s daughter who many may not be known due to the private life of her father to keep his family from the limelight.



















