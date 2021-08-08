FixTheCountryDemo: A Plus and Halifax clash on live TV

Ghanaian social and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, well known as A Plus, clashed with Halifax Ansah-Addo on UTV last night.
During a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, A Plus was asked why he did not participate in the #FixTheCountry demonstration.
He explained that the organizers didn’t have a road map—so he won’t waste his time.
He, however, added that he gave some of his TPP members the green light to join.
Halifax then raised a question based on his earlier answer.
A Plus’ temper rose and started using unprintable words against Halifax.
After a heated argument for some time, A Plus obliged to apologize after the host, Abeiku Santana asked him to do so.
