#FixTheCountryDemo: A Plus and Halifax clash on live TV

A Plus And Halifax 850x560 The two clashed on the United Showbiz program on UTV

Sun, 8 Aug 2021 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian social and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, well known as A Plus, clashed with Halifax Ansah-Addo on UTV last night.

During a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz program which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, A Plus was asked why he did not participate in the #FixTheCountry demonstration.

He explained that the organizers didn’t have a road map—so he won’t waste his time.

He, however, added that he gave some of his TPP members the green light to join.

Halifax then raised a question based on his earlier answer.

A Plus’ temper rose and started using unprintable words against Halifax.

After a heated argument for some time, A Plus obliged to apologize after the host, Abeiku Santana asked him to do so.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)

