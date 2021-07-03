Fixing the country is not a one day job, people should understand it – Stonebwoy

The fix the Country campaign which has currently taken over social media and mainstream media has gained government attention as netizens and celebrities have also joined the calls vociferously for the country to be fixed to lessen the hardship currently faced by the youth in the country.

In an Instagram live video with Mr. Drew and Adina Thembi, monitored by sammykaymedia.com, Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has come out to voice out his opinion about the whole fix the Country movement.



Discussing a number of issues surrounding the ongoing Fix The Country campaign with his colleagues, Stonebwoy asserted that in as much as he sides with the call for the country to be fixed, Ghana can’t be fixed instantly or just within a day but the country needs fixing.



He added that people should understand that fixing the country can’t be a one-day job and in as much as people are expecting leaders to do the right thing by building infrastructure and fixing the systems, citizens are also expected to play their parts by being disciplined.

Watch video below:



