Flashback: 5 plants that cleans the vagina and boosts libido in women

These herbs are known for cleansing, tightening, and lubricating the vagina

• These plants aside from keeping the vagina clean, serve as a natural source of aphrodisiac

•In recent times, they have been sought after by several ‘modern women’ who have discovered its enormous benefits



• These plants are said to have been passed on from generations to generations



It is interesting to note that issues relating to vaginal health aren’t as openly discussed leaving many unsure of how to deal with it.



Some women rely solely on the fact that a vagina is designed to keep itself clean with the help of natural secretions (discharge). But let me burst your bubbles, water alone cannot keep your vagina healthy.



Call it a concoction but herbal mixtures from these plants that seek to keep the vaginal clean were often used by our mothers and great grandmothers.



But gradually, it has managed to creep its way back in today’s society because it has been discovered that these plants do not only clean the vagina but also stimulate sexual desire, promote natural lubrication, and also enhance fertility amongst women.



Let’s find out how to help your vagina keep clean and healthy, and why you don't need douches or vaginal wipes.

Cloves known in Akan language as (Pepr33)







Cloves are used in traditional medicine systems due to its potent antioxidant and antimicrobial activities.



Medical research has confirmed its antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral effects. But in women, it has been regarded as one of the powerful plants that can keep the vagina clean and healthy.



It is also one of the most valuable herbs that have been used for centuries as an aphrodisiac and for many medicinal purposes.



Cloves aside from its medicinal benefits is also a potent libido enhancer.



It can be boiled and taken in as tea or boiled and used as steaming.

Aidan Fruit (Prekese)







Asides from the fact that it is used for cooking, a combination of Aidan fruit, cloves, and ginger is believed to cure sexually transmitted diseases, especially in women.



From oral traditions, Aidan fruit is believed to shrink uterine fibroids and cysts. Aidan mixed with garlic for instance can also be used as a libido booster and also cures vaginal dryness. It helps boosts ovulation and regulates the menstrual cycle as well. it can be boiled for drinking or used as vaginal steam.



This spice is said to be an excellent source of calcium, potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, tannins, flavonoids, terpenoids, and phytochemicals.



Guava leaves





Guava leaves (fresh or dried) are believed to keep the vagina clean. It is also used to treat infertility, hormonal imbalance, and sexual dysfunctions in females. Guava leaves are said to boost libido when boiled and mixed with honey for instance. Additionally, the plant essentially contains a unique type of antioxidant called ‘polyphenol’.



Snot apple popularly known as ‘Goron Tula’







Goron Tula is used in getting rid of the bad vaginal odor as it thoroughly cleanses the vagina internally.



Widely cultivated in the northern part of Nigeria, this fruit is used to increase libido as consumption of the fruit helps in developing strong desires for sexual intercourse.



Women suffering from vaginal dryness are advised to try goron tula as it stimulates the production of vagina wetness. Goron Tula is also recommended for women who find it hard to reach orgasm. Also, research proves that the plant can be used as a fertility enhancer.



Goron Tula contains alkaloids, amino acids, ascorbic acid, carotenoids, cyanogenic glucosides, and flavonoids. It is also said to possess a wide range of antibacterial, antifungal, antihyperglycemic, antimalarial, antioxidant and iron absorption.

Acacia seeds (Bagawura)







If you are having issues with your sexual and reproductive health, especially in the areas of infection, irregular periods, bad smell down there, then this could probably be best for you.



Asides from it being used to generally clean the vagina, it is also said to boost female fertility, treating hemorrhoids and many others. The seeds are washed, crushed, and boiled with a little amount of cloves mixed with water for either drinking or vaginal steaming.



Note: These are traditional methods and not medically proven. Consult your doctor if you have any allergies before trying it.