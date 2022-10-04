0
Flashback: Ekow Blankson speaks on the missing link in Ghana's dying movie industry

Ekow Blankson Studio.png The late Ekow Blankson was a Ghanaian actor and a Commercial manager at GhanaWeb

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Six months ago on April 19, 2022, the late veteran actor, Ekow Blankson, took his turn on GhanaWeb's socio-cultural/current affairs program, 'The Lowdown', where he shed some light on the state of the Ghanaian movie sector.

The actor took viewers through some instances and happenings that led to the seeming crippling of the movie industry and how it can get back to redeeming its global image and recognition.

The late Ekow Blankson among several revelations disclosed that his salary from a movie had never bought him a house or a car.

Watch this insightful episode of The Lowdown below:



