Flashback: Ladies love me because I’m good in bed - Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw in 2017 said most Ghanaian ladies love him because he is good in bed and no lady can avoid him because he takes care of them.

Read the full story originally published on November 17, 2017, on Ghanaweb



Controversial private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has boasted of being the toast of most ladies in the country because he is exceptionally good in bed.



“No lady can dump me because I can perform. I am very good in bed and the ladies love me for that. I also shower gifts on them…I properly take care of ladies and it is not easy they can jilt me for other men”, he revealed on Okay Fm.



Responding to claims the founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom snatched his girl, he said that is not possible because no man can ever take a girl he is dating.



A livid Maurice Ampaw said he is on top of his game when it comes to treating women and challenged ladies he has dated to prove otherwise.



“I really incur cost in maintaining ladies I date so it not possible for someone like Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom to snatch my girl”

Asked if he receives love proposals from ladies, he said it is a daily routine.



“Ladies propose to me every day but I love my wife and I have twins with. We are married for 15 years and for the first 10 years we had no children but we persevered and now we have twins”, he explained.



He also said he has become a constant victim of pretty ladies using various tactics including sending him nude images and porn videos of themselves to seduce him in order to get laid.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw added that his social media handles inboxes are flooded with nude images and videos of these ladies he suspects are only interested in ensuring that he indulges sexual intercourse with them but has vowed to keep his ground.



While admitting he has never met some of his secret admirers before, he observed that the situation has become pronounced with his handles inundated with invites from the ladies he does not know from ‘Adam’.