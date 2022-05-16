Flavors of Africa: How Accra’s Food and Drinks Festival took guests on a culinary journey

Some persons at the event

Source: Kevin Eze

African Food Network has hosted a multicultural culinary phenomenon that has never been attempted before in Ghana; Ghana's first African Foods and Drinks Festival.

The mouth-watering, family-friendly festival featured delicacies from the streets of Accra, to the streets of Lagos, all the way down to Benin.



Guests experienced an exciting multisensory and light-hearted journey into the African food culture - including access to our Afro themed food stands and a host of other of exciting local vendors of African cuisine, fashion, art and performances.



Held at Efua Sutherland Park, the event was designed to attract foodies, tourists, and thrill seekers for a sunny afternoon of indulgence, all-inclusive engagement, and artistic musing.



Kevin Eze, the CEO of the African Food Network, is evidently one of the very few who have taken it upon themselves to change the narrative of poor PR and undermined representation of African food.



His vision is to create a global brand that largely portrays Africa to the world via its cuisines.

When asked in an interview about what led to this passionate drive, Kevin Eze had said, "Africa is a great continent but unfortunately due to the colonial brainwashing we got during the slave trade era, we believe everything the white brings to us is instrinsically superior to our native customs and cuisine, it's time we changed this mindset by becoming proud of our local delicacies and showcase them properly to the world".



At the location, an array of fun and mouth-watering delicacies was made available by various food Vendors and African restaurants from Ghana and all over Africa. They displayed all kinds of tantalizing menu, ranging from Ghana’s traditional fermented corn meal banku, waakye, akotonshi, akple, kelewele, tuo zaafi to chinchinaga to delicacies from different parts of Africa.



This year’s event was embellished by the presence of the hugely popular Ghanaian television/radio personality and host of TV series in Ghana, Date Rush, Giovanni Caleb, TikTok sensation, Wesley Kesse, curvaceous social media star Felicia Osei, and digital creator, Kojo Sheldon.



Also in attendance were top entertainers, social media influencers, and On-Air-Personalities in the city of Accra. Hundreds of food enthusiast listened to sensational Kweku Darlington as the Ghanaian singer and producer, took to the stage shortly after and gave his best performance of his hit songs such as ‘Baabi Awu’ and the wildly popular Sika Aba Fie’.



African Food and Drinks Festival was indeed packed with culture, diversity, flavorful tastes, simplicity, and entertainment as the crowd was entertained with fun activities such as the thrilling Masquerade and cultural dance display by various groups. Also featuring were eating competitions between TV3 and Crockhouse media, comedy, face painting, horse ride, amazing African board games, paint ball and many more.