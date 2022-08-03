Flower Bwoy hangs out with Kuami Eugene as his new banger dominates 4Syte TV charts

Flowar Bwoy with Kuami Eugene

Source: David Mawuli

Flowar Bwoy appeared to have achieved a plus stride in his career as he was spotted with hitmaking Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene.

Flowar Bwoy who was born Obed Yaw Danso Kwabi made a grand entry into music as Mayor The Boss Prophet in 2018. He is very good when it comes to performance with his bass guitar and the magic he performs with the guitar was what earned him the nickname bass prophet which eventually became part of his stage name back then.



In his first year as a professional musician, he released gospel music titled "Year Ma Me Anigye" with an accompanying video.



He released another single in 2019 with a classic video and named that track "Keep Ghana Clean". He took his career to another height in 2020 despite the atrocities of the year by coming out with an album which was named "African Superman". The album is currently available on all streaming platforms.



Flower Bwoy runs his record label which was established in 2020 and known as Red Eye and he sponsors his craft all alone. He has named his fan base the "Battalions".

His current banger, "Sweet Diva" is currently the talk of time and it's available on iTunes, audiomack, boom-play, and Spotify among other streaming platforms. The song is also currently topping 4Syte TV and Brye TV charts.



Passing through the Lynx @15 experience concert which was organized to climax the 15th- anniversary celebration of the record label, Flower Bwoy was spotted with Kuami Eugene. Kuami Eugene couldn't hide his excitement as he sent shout-outs to the melodious Afrobeat artiste.



The event was held at the West Hills Mall at Weija in Accra on July 30, 2022, at 4 PM.



Fans have started anticipating a fresh tune from the talented singer featuring the multiple award-winning music star, Kuami Eugene.