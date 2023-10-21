Focus on selling Christ instead of your dressing – Gospel musicians told

Ghanaian gospel singer, Patience Nyarko

Patience Nyarko has asked her fellow gospel artistes to focus on propagating the word of God instead of portraying fashionable looks.

According to her, any Gospel musician who allows fashion and trendy outfits to precede his or her mission isn't up to the task.



“As a gospel musician, You need to sell Christ, that’s what you are selling. So no matter how far God takes you and the wealth you acquire in life, what ought to be topmost is Christ that you’re selling to the world,” she advised in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

“If you want to dress and look good go ahead with it but if the dressing supersedes Christ that you’re selling then you have a question mark. We’re not selling ourselves so if you observe my videos and my songs they are about Christ and not my beauty or my dressing that I’m selling but the word of God.



“Too much of everything is bad so anything you do in excess people would find fault with it and so we should be guided that we have a mission to accomplish,” She added.