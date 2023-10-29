Focus your energies on producing evergreen songs or risk losing relevance – KK Fosu to colleagues

Highlife musician KK Fosu

Highlife musician KK Fosu is of the belief that with internet penetration across the world, access to music is now becoming easier.

As a result, artistes especially in Ghana, will have to refocus their energies on producing evergreen songs to stay relevant.



He says the era of fast-food music is far gone and artistes who do not advise themselves; otherwise, they will have themselves to blame.



KK Fosu was speaking on Accra-based UTV when he made this known.



“As a musician, you need to know commercial music and evergreen music. Nowadays, we are just doing music because of money; we are hungry, and we want fame. We are not like our pioneers, who released evergreen songs.

Now if you contract Amakye Dede, Amakye Dede will certainly charge more than us, which is a fact. You should know when to release it and when not. For musicians, when you continue to follow a trend, you’ll fade out soon because when the trend passes away, you have a big problem,” he said.



