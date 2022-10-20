Fondle your spouses’ breasts to detect any abnormalities – BCI boss urges men

Every October is marked as Breast Cancer awareness month

The President of Breast Care International (BCI) Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai has urged men to fondle their spouses’ breasts not only for pleasure but to assist in detecting any abnormalities in the breasts.

She said men who always “play” with their breasts are in better positions to alert their partners if any irregularities are found for prompt actions to be taken to avert any serious consequences.



Dr. Wiafe Addai who is the President of Breast Care International (BCI) noted that the early detection of the disease is the surest way to survive.



Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai who is the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra said during an interview on Otec FM's morning show "Nyansapo", hosted by Captain Koda on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.



The interview was among campaign activities by the BCI to create awareness and education on breast cancer.

“Apart from using the mouths, tongues in sucking the breasts, the men should also make it a point to use their palms to find any lump in the breast. It should be always for pleasure,” she advised.



“The early finding of a lump in the breast plays a critical role in the treatment of breast cancer. Once detected earlier, diagnosis and other medical processes immediately start to save the situation,” she stated.



She added that the only way to detect early breast cancer is through screening; either Breast-Self Examination or clinical screening and that enhances the survival of the disease.



"The disease is preventable, treatable, and curable. I will advise women to regularly go to the hospitals for medical screening and stop adapting to herbal treatments in breast cancer prevention,” she added.