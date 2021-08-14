For fear of disgrace, Gospel Musicians don’t feature me – OJ opens up about his performance

Minister OJ

Inspirational Ghanaian songwriter and singer Minister OJ born Michael Oware Sakyi says he has not had too many collaborations with other artistes because they “fear from afar” he will disgrace them with the style of music filled with pure life issues.

“Sometimes I think it’s the way I write my songs, maybe they don’t like it the way it is. The fact is my music is not fused with too much gospel. It’s more about reality, real-life issues, so if your strength does not march with mine head-on, then you might be exposed”.



Minister OJ said this in an interview on Hammer Time with Hammer Nti on Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com when asked why he has not had collaborations with other Gospel musicians.



O J further revealed that he hardly receives requests from his colleague musicians for collaborations.

“I hardly receive requests for collaboration because if you bring the song, I will also write my own. And when I do that there is the likelihood that mine will be better than theirs and that can create trouble”, Minister O J said in his interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“Some fear from afar but I think I have had few feature with Nacee, Joe Mettle and Emilia Arthur”, he added.