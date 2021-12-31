Foreign music dominates our airwaves because we're not pushing King Maaga, others - Okyeame Kwame

Source: Jacob Gyan, Contributor

Sensational hiplife musician, Okyeame Kwame, says foreign music dominates Ghana's airwaves because Ghanaians are not pushing King Maaga, Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Kidi enough.

He singled out new Afrobeats musician King Maaga, described him as a "national treasure" that must be protected.



King Maaga is the new 'K' in the mix of the Ks. King Maaga's music and style has been described by many as Ghana's best foot forward in the Afrobeats genre.



Afrobeats continue to make deep in roads at the world musical stage, courting the attention of many players in the global music industry. Some entertainment pundits say the genre is what can catapult Ghana back to its former glory days of a classic music producing nation.



King Maaga's latest song "Enough" has started receiving rave reviews after he released the video some weeks ago. Some music enthusiasts and industry players have described him as a smooth crooner whose voice and how he seamlessly weaves English and the local language into lyrics will help him easily penetrate the international market.



Okyeame Kwame's tweet comes on the back of concerns that Ghanaians are not pushing their own enough. Popular media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko, KOD recently also on Twitter said Ghanaian DJs have to do more to project their own.

Hitz FM Presenter Mercury Quaye in an earlier tweet this month urged Ghanaian musicians not to blame DJs as they are seen openly promoting Amapiano from South Africa here in Ghana.



Many Ghanaians are asking whether King Maaga is Ghana's answer to Afrobeats after he was described as a national treasure by Okyeame Kwame. Check out the video of his new song "Enough" and make your own assessment.



