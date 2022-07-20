Foreign promoters are afraid to bill our 'stomach direction' artistes for shows - Tilly Akua Nipaa

Entertainment presenter, Tilly Akua Nipaa

Entertainment pundit and television presenter, Tilly Akua Nipaa has said that it has become unfavourable for foreign promoters to bill Ghanaian musicians for shows abroad due to the constant disappointment from some artistes.



Tilly in her submission tagged local musicians who always create problems for promoters as 'stomach direction' people.



According to her, they only consider their interest and benefit and care less about organizers who put them on shows outside Ghana.

Speaking on Okay FM with Ola Michael on the back of Shatta Wale's misunderstanding with the CEO of Akwaaba UK, Dennis Tawiah, and the artiste's decision to call off his performance at this year's Ghana Party In A Park UK, Tilly outlined the effect Shatta's move can have on the event next year.



"These are the many reasons promoters outside don't like to work with our artiste or bet on our artiste. They know that our artistes are 'stomach direction' people. They don't think about the second person.



"Do you know what is going to happen right now? The patrons that paid money just to come see Shatta Wale are disappointed. Their trust in the event has gone down now so the next year if they (organizers) say they are bringing an artiste, it is a 50/50 for them now.



"So the next time, do you think these same people (organizers) will bet on a Ghanaian artiste? When you give them your word and say, let's do it... You might just be thinking about yourself but how will it affect the businessman who will put you on the next time?" she quizzed.



Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has explained that organizers of the UK music festival failed to honour their earlier agreement with him, the reason he cancelled his performance at the last minute.

Speaking with Hitz FM's Andy Dosty on Tuesday, July 19, he noted that organizers of the show changed the entire plan of having a 'GOG experience' in the UK and also failed to provide visas for four members of his team.



"I told him (Dennis) to do a GOG flyer for me in conjunction with Akwaaba UK. So the whole title was supposed to be Akwaaba UK in conjunction with Shatta Movement GOG Experience and we accepted that.



"Secondly, I told him to try and get visas for my team. You know my team is big but we came to a conclusion that we pick 4, plus myself which makes it 5 and we agreed on that.



"I told him I would perform for him for free but he should just get these two things done for me...later I saw a flyer with a whole lot of artistes...we forgot about that side ...for the past three weeks, I was asking when my team was going to get their visas...I told him I can't leave Ghana without my team," Shatta explained.



