Foreman at the centre of Ayisha Modi and Diamond Appiah’s land feud speaks

Ayisha Modi and Diamond Appiah’s fight over East Legon land intensifies

Ayisha Modi accuses Diamond Appiah of theft



Diamond Appiah tackles Ayisha Modi on social media amidst land battle



Foreman who works for the contractor in charge of the land Ayisha Modi allegedly bought from Diamond Appiah has denied ever meeting Ayisha.



One can recall that Ayisha Modi, in a series of social media posts, cited a certain Gustav, who, according to her, was the contractor she hired to help her develop the land she is currently fighting Diamond over.

Ayisha in all her social media rants alleged that Gustav, who is on her side, has sent land guards to threaten Diamond Appiah.



But in a new development, Diamond Appiah was spotted at the ‘embattled’ land site with a young man named Eric, who spoke on behalf of Gustav.



According to Eric, his boss (Gustav) has issued a direction that Ayisha should stay off the land and also stop purporting lies that he is helping her to develop it.



“I am Eric, Gustav’s foreman. Ayisha stop mentioning Gustav’s name on social media. He has not worked with you before nor has he sent land guards to threaten Diamond on the land,” the gentleman said in a soft tone.

Diamond Appiah shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption;



“This is my last post on the Land issue on social media since the matter is with the police now. This is a warning from Gustav to the madwoman that came to credit my land. Gustav says stop using his name to threaten me in those FAKE VIDEOS you have been posting. Enough of the Cheap clout chasing with people dat hv worked hard to build their brands n businesses' name. I bought that land and paid cash in 2020 before crediting it to u months later. So I am warning u never to step foot on that land. Meet me in court , my lawyers are waiting for u #Real People show their face #Real Estate Mogul Since 2016.”



Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi has raised a fence wall around the said land and has employed labourers who are already developing the land.



Background

Earlier in March 2022, Ayisha alleged on social media that she has been duped by Diamond after paying $40,000 for a piece of land situated at East Legon.



Ayisha said she has since not received the land documents after paying in full, 2-years-ago, adding that all she gets are excuses upon excuses.



The outspoken socialite in a series of rants on social media said Diamond always brings up the excuse that the man who originally owns the land has traveled hence the documents are inaccessible.



Due to that, Ayisha who appears to be fed up with the back and forth has taken the bold initiative to develop the land.

Diamond on the other hand is doing all in her power to drive Ayisha away from the land adding that she is no longer interested in selling the land to the latter.



Diamond Appiah said Ayisha should come for a re-fund and Ayisha has vehemently refused.







