'Forever' made me an International toast every artiste wanted to collaborate with – Gyakie

Gyakie

Celebrated Musician Gyakie has said that she is currently the toast of many and that has attracted a lot of big names in the music industry to her.

According to her, her forever song topped several charts in the digital world and therefore gave the international exposure that has drawn her to many top artistes across the globe.



She said such artistes have contacted her for collaborations; some of which has been done and some she is yet to do.



Gyakie who was speaking in an interview with Abieku Santana on Accra-based OKAY FM indicated that she had recorded songs with Nigerian musician Mayorkun and a Tanzanian artiste called Juks.

“The song was charting in more than 25 countries, aside from that my name has crossed the boundaries of Ghana. My market has expanded and there are a lot more people who listen to my song outside the country.



The song also gave me the opportunity to meet a lot of the big artistes. People that fell in love with the song want to collaborate with me on their songs. Notable ones like Mayorkun, Teni, Wizkid, Davido and most of the South African artistes that come to Ghana”.



Gyakie indicated that her parents are proud of her exploits with music.