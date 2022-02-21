Forget all of them, Medikal hasn't been arrested - Shatta Wale

Rapper Medikal and Shatta Wale

Medikal convicted

Rapper charged over the unlawful public display of arms



Shatta Wale rains insult on the media



Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, has assured fans of rapper Medikal not to panic over the news of his 'arrest'.



Shatta on Monday afternoon called out the media for spreading false news about the arrest of his confidant rather than publishing the facts.



He took to Facebook to assure music lovers that there was no cause for alarm instead, Medikal won his case in court.



The leader of the Shatta Movement hauled insults at the Ghanaian media and persons who he claimed circulated the fake news.

"Fans of AMG Medikal. Forget all of them. Dem be school girls. Nonsense media. Dem no arrest anybody. Medikal win case today …Fools," Shatta's post read.



According to reports, the rapper was on Monday, February 21, convicted by an Accra Circuit Court for the unlawful public display of arms after pleading guilty to the charge.



The court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, has subsequently sentenced the ‘La hustle’ hitmaker to 300 penalty units, which amounts to GH₵3,600. In default, he will serve nine months in prison.



Before this development, Medikal on January 25, 2022, asked the Circuit Court in Accra to order the police to release his gun to him.



