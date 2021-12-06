Forget ungrateful Akuapem Poloo and reach out to the boy – Afia Schwarzenegger to Ghanaians

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Afia Schwarzenegger advices Ghanaians amidst Akuapem Poloo brouhaha

Afia Schwarzenegger commiserates with Akuapem Poloo’s son



Akuapem Poloo jailed



Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has asked Ghanaians to channel all their attention towards Akuapem Poloo’s son who currently needs care, especially now that his mother is in jail.



One can recall that scores of Ghanaian celebrities expressed their dissatisfaction with the court’s decision to dismiss Akuapem Poloo’s appeal and sentence her to a 90-day jail term.



This was after the Accra High Court on December 1, 2021, dismissed an earlier appeal filed by Akuapem Poloo to challenge her 90-day jail term initially handed to her on April 16, 2021.

Poloo was convicted for publishing obscene materials and for violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.



But joining the host of celebrities to wade in the news surrounding her plight, Afia Schwarzenegger has asked Ghanaians to instead help take care of her son.



The outspoken socialite shared a photo of Akuapem Poloo and her son with the caption;



“No matter what has happened, you are still in my prayers and God will send you strength ....I spent Christmas without my mother and even though I was old n a mother myself I cried like a baby. Kindly check on her son daily if you are close to them...forget about his ungrateful mother n reach out to the boy...he needs our love now than ever. Rosemond, may the Holy Spirit send u strength!!! It is well.”



It will be recalled that Akuapem Poloo was not in good terms with Afia Schwarzenegger prior to her sentencing.

Akuapem Poloo during an earlier interview with PeaceFM, recounted how the comedianne insulted her mother during one of their social media banters.



