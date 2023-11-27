‘Forget yourself, Ghanaian men are the best in Africa’ - Bullgod fires Hilda Baci

Entertainment pundit cum artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has responded to Nigerian celebrity, Hilda Baci's claims that her countrymen are the best for women.

According to him, Hilda Baci’s claims are untrue because Ghanaian men are the best in Africa, especially with the way they take good care of women and treat them in a relationship.



He cited an instance when during an interview a white lady chose Ghanaian men over Nigerians alluding to the fact that, they are real, unlike their counterparts who are into ‘scamming.’



Speaking on the United Showbiz programme on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Bullgod shared an opposing view to Hilda Baci’s claim about Ghanaian men.



“From the men, it's always Ghana boys. She is saying we don’t do shows, what kind of show should we do to please them? There was a time when a white lady was being interviewed and she was asked to choose between Ghana and Nigerian men.



"She chose Ghanaian men because Nigerian men are scammers and they are not real but Ghana men take care of the women, she said it and we all know it's true and we can testify. For the men they should forget, we are the best in Africa.”

Bullgod further stated that the Ghana-Nigeria debate over issues is a positive thing for the entertainment industry and helps project the country at the global level.



“I like the whole Nigerian-Ghana thing because it keeps us in the conversation at the global level when it comes to music in Africa. We seem to be the second but there are other big nations like South Africa and Tanzania who are doing well too. Also, it is a plus because these Nigerians keep coming here which means there is something valuable that we don’t even see it.”



Background



Hilda Effiong Baci extolled the men in her country over Ghanaian men.



In excerpts of a podcast that went viral, Hilda said Ghanaian women are stuck with the decision to settle with their men, although their deepest desire is to settle with a Nigerian man.

The former Guinness World Record breaker, said in all certainty, that Ghanaian men might not ever get married, should there be an influx of Nigerian men in the country.



“Ask 20 Ghanaian women if they will marry Ghanaian men. Put Nigerian men and Ghanaian men side by side and see who they will pick. Ghanaian women marry Ghanaians because that is what is at their forefront. When we send some Nigerian men to Ghana, the men over there, won’t get wives,” she blatantly stated during a discussion with some UK Ghanaian men.



However, her statements triggered a massive backlash from Ghanaian peeps asserted that most Nigerian men in Ghana are not ‘trophies’ as she projected.



According to some netizens, Ghanaian women rather find Nigerian men unattractive, adding that most of these men end up settling for menial jobs, such as selling phone covers and so on.





SB/OGB



Watch the video below



