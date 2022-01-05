Forgive Kelvyn Boy – Frank Naro begs Stonebwoy

Kumawood Actor, Frank Naro

Musician and actor, Frank Naro has begged Stonebwoy to forgive Kelvyn Boy.

Kelvyn Boy and his Godfather, Stonebwoy went their separate ways, following a misunderstanding.



Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, Frank Naro went on his knees and pleaded with Stonebwoy to forgive his ‘son’.



He also begged Kelvyn Boy to let go of anything that is in his heart against his Godfather. Frank Naro hoped to see them performing together in this new year.

It was his wish to witness Kelvyn Boy and Stonebwoy’s family together again.



Watch his plea in the video below:



