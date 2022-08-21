Forgive me - Amerado apologises to Shatta Bandle

Amerado

Amerado has rendered an unqualified apology to Shatta Bandle for the subliminal shots he threw at the little person during his beef with Lyrical Joe.

The rapper had on ‘Sin No More’ compared Lyrical Joe’s streams to the teeth of Shatta Bandle. Unhappy about the mention, Shatta Bandle launched a scathing attack on Amerado in a video he recorded and shared online.



"Amerado, let me warn you, if you are fighting someone, don't bring me inside. For the f**k you went to f**k your mother. You think that you are grown.



“Be careful, I am a rich man. I don't enter beggar’s matter. F**k you. Just because you have gone to marry your grandmother you think you are grown. You are a fool. You are mad,” Shatta Bandle fumed on August 12, 2022.



On August 21’s edition of UTV’s United Showbiz, Amerado admitted to stepping on Shatta Bandle’s toes. He subsequently apologized to the socialite.



“I want to say a big sorry to you, big bro. I know I’m taller than you but you’re older than I am. Please, forgive me,” Amerado said.



Background to the beef

After Amerado was crowned Best Rapper at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, Lyrical Joe released a song to express his displeasure at the organisers, stressing that even Amerado knows he did not deserve the award.



Although some expected Amerado to reply at the time, he refused to. He stated on ‘Kyibom’ that he was busy with his album, a reason he did not reply to the diss track. And now that he is ready for the war, he will not take it easy on Lyrical Joe, hence, the back-to-back diss songs.



Amerado released 'Kyibom', 'Ponky Joe', 'Sin No More' and 'Lyrical Josephine'. Lyrical Joe, on the other hand, has released 'Baboon', 'Mute', 'Kwabena Numbers' and 'Abaduaba Ameliar'.



Amerado quits battle with Lyrical Joe



Meanwhile, Amerado has backed down from beefing with Lyrical Joe after the two rappers butted heads lyrically for close to two weeks stressing that he has other things up his sleeves.



“I cannot continue beefing because I have other important things to do. It is time to release my commercial album, G.I.N.A, and make some money.

“When I am booked to perform, I cannot do diss songs. I need to do commercial songs and make money,” he said.



Ahead of the release of 'G.I.N.A., Amerado has released a single titled ‘Grace’ which features Lasmid.











