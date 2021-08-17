Forgive me if I have wronged you – Beverly apologises to Ghanaians

• Beverly Afaglo has rendered an apology to the public

Actress, Beverly Afaglo, in an emotional video, has rendered a public apology to anybody she might have offended unknowingly.



She has revealed that the level of hate targeted at her and her extended family over some donations made to them after a fire incident destroyed her Tema residence on Monday, August 9, 2021, took her by surprise.



She noted that never did she expect that level of hate from some Ghanaians especially at this time of her life.

Beverly on Monday, August 16, just a week after losing her home called off a GoFundMe account created by Yvonne Nelson to raise funds for her. In addition, all mobile money donations have been halted due to the level of hate and allegations levelled against her by critics of the donations.



The actress who still hasn’t come to terms with what might have contributed to the hate being directed at her had this to say.



“People insulted us (family) and degraded us to nothing, I ask myself why, what did I do to you? Did I snatch your boyfriend or husband or insult your mother… what did I do to you? If I have done anybody wrong, please forgive me.



“For those who are against me, sitting on radio and TV stations, having discussions and laughing about my predicament, calling me names and swaying people off the fact that I am going through something and making ridicule of my misfortunate. Just pray that you never experience something like this."



She has called on the public to respect her family and also give them space in this period.

“Let us have a quiet life, we are going through a lot. Leave my name alone… some blogs went to the extent of dragging my extended family into it."



