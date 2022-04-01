Forgive your repented brother - Pappy Kojo appeals to Sam George, others for insulting them

Pappy Kojo apologises to all those he has hurt

Pappy Kojo attacks Sam George

Pappy Kojo claims he is a man because he apologised



Sam George replies Pappy Kojo



Pappy Kojo has apologised to some prominent people he virtually trampled on with vile words in the past few weeks.



According to the artiste, he realized that his actions were wrong and he is now remorseful.



He added that he hopes the people he offended find ways to forgive him.

“I wanna take this time and humbly apologize to anyone I’ve offended in these past days, I’m deeply sorry and I pray you find it in y’all hearts to forgive your repented brother,” he said.



He further stated that he is a human being with imperfections and for him to admit his wrongs proves he is man enough.



“I know we all can’t be perfect, actually, nobody is including ….. but I want to be a man about it and admit my wrongs and focus on moving forward, that’s what is important to me, we are all brothers even tho Nigeria must go, but it’s all love. Peace to everyone,” he added.



Quite recently, Pappy Kojo handpicked some individuals and rubbished them on social media.



On March 24, 2022, Sam George and Pappy Kojo engaged in a prolonged social media ‘fight’ after the rapper chastised the MP for bullying Deborah Vanessa sometime in July 2021.

This pushed Sam George to slam the artiste for being six months late just like “his music career” is.



Pappy Kojo in a comeback, posted a vulgar video which was directed to the MP’s mother.







Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



