Former Ghanaian dance champion Alex Ofori passes on

Former Ghanaian National Dance Champion, Alex Ofori, has reportedly passed on.



The late Alex Ofori who shot to fame after winning the Ghana National Dance competition in 1988, has worked with the likes of Slim Buster, who won the championship in 1987, Ebenezer Ako Nai who also won in 1987, Terry Ofosu Bright, aka Sir Robot who won in 1989 and Reggie Rockstone among others.



Announcing his demise on Facebook on June 16, 2021, veteran broadcaster Kwesi Kyei Darkwa (KKD) stated that the dance champion brought so much excitement and joy to Ghanaians whenever he got on a stage or dance floor.



He also eulogized him paving the way for new dance talents the country currently possesses.

“Rest in peace ALEX OFORI, Former National Dance Champion- Great Embassy Double Do, Dancer-Choreographer & Fashion Model. You brought so much excitement & joy to our motherland wherever you got on a stage or dance floor. With the likes of World Dance Champion Adjetey Sowah, unique breakdancer Reginald Osei aka Reggie Rockstone, Show dancers Firekiller, Como Basto, Carlos Alberto, Tee Pee & many enthusiastic young talents of the 80s & 90s, you helped turn what was your passion into a mainstay of live shows & television entertainment. Today, those talents you shared with the world just for fun, your labor of love has become a popular profession.”



“You & your colleagues paved the way for the talent we enjoy in dance choreography at national events & in numerous music videos. Life: How unpredictable you are. & how fragile we are,” he wrote on Facebook.



It can be recalled that the late Alex Ofori once represented Ghana at the World Dance Championship series at the London Hippodrome.



