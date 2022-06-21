0
Former President Kufuor is a good man - Paa George

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran actor George Appiah Kubi popularly known as Paa George has described the Former President of the Republic of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor as a good man.

According to Paa George, he got to know the Former President well when he visited him at his residence in Accra to announce the demise of another actor Bob Santo.

“I remember when actor Bob Santo died, we the Concert Party Group had to go to President Kufuor to announce the demise of our member. We were led by Yaw Osafo-Maafo who was the brother of Santo. We visited him at his residence in Airport Residential area. At a point when I was to introduce myself after everyone had done that, Kufuor told me he knew me already hence there was no need for me to do that. Immediately, I was shaken, I thought he had known me to be the person who badly criticizes him and his government”.

Paa George said this in an interview with TV XYZ.

Paa George however, did not explain how good the Former President is but insisted that the actors irrespective of their political affiliations like himself who was an NDC supporter were able to work with him.

“We the actors had to work with him irrespective of our differences. In fact, he was a good man,” he stressed.

