Foster Romanus makes a pledge to his wife with Samini's song 'Obaa'

Foster Romanus and Selina Asante are married

Foster Romanus and Selina Asante are married

Celebrities grace marriage ceremony of popular comedian



Foster Romanus entertains his wife with musical performance



Comedian, Foster Romanus on his wedding day serenaded his wife, Selina Asante with tunes from one of his favourite Ghanaian singers, Samini.



Foster Owusu Amponsah who doubles as a musician tied the knot with Selina on Saturday, June 25 following their customary marriage ceremony on Thursday, June 23 in the presence of family and friends in the industry.



The new groom, throughout the ceremony, could not take his eyes off his wife, and to make the day memorable, Foster did well to perform and dedicate Samini's love song 'Obaa' to his better half.



The celebrated comedian borrowed the lyrics of the song to announce to the world that he had settled down with the best woman whom he promised to love until death separates them.

The star-dubbed marriage had in attendance, Eddie Nartey, Jacinta, Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatia, GhanaWeb’s Abrantepa and a host of others.



Watch the videos below:





PDO/BA