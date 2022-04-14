0
Four celebrities whose workout videos diverted attention to their buttocks

Workout Stars With Ass Stars in the gym

Wearing comfortable workout clothes to the gym gives one more mitigation to move their bodies and also look good in what they wear.

While some celebrities will be advertising for some fitness brands, others just love setting the trends.

Shooting videos at the gym to show one's workout routine and the type of workout they do that gives them the kind of body they have achieved, also helps their social media users follow the same routine.

But these days, going to the gym has become the fashion of the day for others to show off their clothes and also post very seductive videos to get others talking.

The angles they focus on sometimes may come to others as a normal workout video until they lay emphasis on their buttocks.

Scroll below to check out the following celebrities who have exploded minds with their workout videos:

Becca



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BECCA (@beccafrica)



Maame Serwaa



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MAAME SERWAA (@she_loves_officialmaameserwaa)



Benedicta Gafah





Eno Barony

